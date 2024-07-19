Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609,415 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Teradata worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 616.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,368,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Teradata by 37.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 514,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 10.5 %

TDC stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 776,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,619. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

