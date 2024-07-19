SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT) Trading 3.1% Higher

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.90 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.82). 1,914,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,848,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £685.61 million, a PE ratio of -629.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.42.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust alerts:

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.