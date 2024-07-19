Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.40. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 17,651 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45,591 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 308.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 543,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 189,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

