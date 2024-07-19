Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

