Shopify (TSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

