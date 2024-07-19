Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Rises By 6.5%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airship AI Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AISPW opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

Get Airship AI alerts:

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.