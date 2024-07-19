Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Rises By 6.5%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airship AI Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:AISPW opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $2.19.
About Airship AI
