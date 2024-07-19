Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Increases By 6.7%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CEMIG Stock Down 3.5 %

CIG stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts expect that CEMIG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMIG Increases Dividend

CEMIG Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from CEMIG’s previous dividend of $0.03. CEMIG’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.