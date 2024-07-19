Short Interest in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expands By 7.2%

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 603.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 54,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $167.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.61. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.61. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $133.23 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.41.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $359.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

