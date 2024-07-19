SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $682.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. Research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,033,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 201,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.