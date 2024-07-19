Siacoin Market Cap Reaches $295.88 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $295.88 million and $6.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,361.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.35 or 0.00582190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00109955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.16 or 0.00245862 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00070729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

