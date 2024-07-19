Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $19.48. Silvaco Group shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 10,934 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

Silvaco Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvaco Group

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.