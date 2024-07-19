Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.05

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 114954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

