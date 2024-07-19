Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Increased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,653,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,153,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,086,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $153.08. 1,226,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,955. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $158.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

