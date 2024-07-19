SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.17. 552,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,598. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.