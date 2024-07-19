Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Piper Sandler

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Smart Sand

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 959,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 693,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 85,636 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.