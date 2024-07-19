Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW remained flat at $129.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,140. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.61.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

