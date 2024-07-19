SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.50. 13,034,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 46,932,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $360,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,457,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,737,000 after purchasing an additional 690,638 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 225,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $152,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 783.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.