Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 78.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.