Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.