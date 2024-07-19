Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.