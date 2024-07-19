South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SPFI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,221. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.77.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPFI

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.