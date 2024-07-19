Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Raised to C$7.00 at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.61.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$694.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$4.63.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

