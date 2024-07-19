SPDR S&P Retail ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 37,941 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,984 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

XRT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,124. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.