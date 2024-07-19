Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) Director Paul M. Walker Sells 100,000 Shares

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) Director Paul M. Walker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

EDT stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,369. The stock has a market cap of C$135.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. Spectral Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.67.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

