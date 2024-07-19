Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

NYSE SPB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.39. 281,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,805. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

