Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SYRE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.94. Spyre Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

