STAAR Surgical’s (STAA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

