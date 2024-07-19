StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $671,921.32

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $3,584.09 or 0.05374943 BTC on popular exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $129.00 million and approximately $671,921.32 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StakeWise Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,993 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,792.76127154. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,506.44135924 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $377,619.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakeWise Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakeWise Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.