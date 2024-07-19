Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Up 0.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.62. 2,806,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,342,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.