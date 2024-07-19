State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,915 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $157,077,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after purchasing an additional 677,600 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SJM traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.77. 101,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,530. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.15.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

