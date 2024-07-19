State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 22,025 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Equitable worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Equitable Trading Down 0.7 %

Equitable stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $41.73. 222,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,017. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

