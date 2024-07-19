State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,713 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 261,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

