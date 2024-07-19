State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,772 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Tapestry worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after buying an additional 140,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 298,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,366. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.