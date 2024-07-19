State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 2,262,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $734,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.