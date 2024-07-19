State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 16,813 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after buying an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 828,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 352,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 1,297,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

