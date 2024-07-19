State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 20,995 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $17,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. 451,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,749. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,842,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,849,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,904,084. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.