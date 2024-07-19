State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.69. 476,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,722. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.