State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $34,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE:WST traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,407. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

