State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,409,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.82. 178,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,994. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

