State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Leidos worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Leidos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Trading Up 0.0 %

Leidos stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 270,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,224. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $152.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.