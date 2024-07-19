State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $14.90 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,052 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 144,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

