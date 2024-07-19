State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.41 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, hitting $403.31. The stock had a trading volume of 384,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,542. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $508.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $473.12.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

