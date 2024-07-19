State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.71 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.10. 192,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,564. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

