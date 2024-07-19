State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.38 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $36,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,802. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

