State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.32 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 403,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $38,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after buying an additional 166,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,608. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

