State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $39.84 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $39,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

DG stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

