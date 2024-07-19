State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $42,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,197,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.99. 290,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,662. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

