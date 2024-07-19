State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.78.

COR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $224.13. 229,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,423. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $229.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

