State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $31,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.53.

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.04. 306,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

