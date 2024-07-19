State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,082 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Reliance worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 103,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.27. 41,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,934. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.49. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

