State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 42,053 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $47,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 941,193 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,001,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 692,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,069. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.